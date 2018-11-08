School Threats: An Alarming Trend In The Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After school threats this week in Sioux Falls, Brookings, and now Yankton, it seems like school threats are becoming more and more common.

Yankton High School is the latest to receive an online threat.

However, if you think someone is anonymous online, think again.

Tech expert Will Bushee says that being anonymous online is incredibly difficult.

Most websites require users to create a username, which is then traced back to an email account.

“The sites that you’re logging into, they’ve got full record of all the people that have logged in to the site to make posts so they can always trace back to the original post and where that came from,” said Bushee.

It’s also easy for law enforcement to trace a threat back to the device it was made on, such as a computer or smartphone.

”A lot of people don’t realize that the additional trail of when you create the account where you created the account when you log in is all going to be stored and law enforcement can subpoena the social media platforms to get that data,” said Bushee.

Bushee says if students are making threats, they probably won’t be on Facebook.

High school students are more likely to use the apps they’re familiar with, such as Snapchat, Twitter, and Reddit.

Authorities are still investigating the Roosevelt High School threat.