Slykhuis, Tea Titans Roll to 11-A State Title

VERMILLION, SD… The Team Titans finished an impressive season with an 11-1 record after a one-sided 39-7 win over Dell Rapids in the 11-A championship game Thursday night at the Dakotadome in Vermillion. Carter Slykhuis busted loose for an 80 yard TD run early and later threw a halfback option pass to Cade Clayberg that got the ball down to the one yard line. Wyatt Van Tol scored on a pair of touchdown runs, Hunter West threw a pair of TD passes to make sure these Titans would be remembered. Alex Kringen’s 65 yard TD run was the only score for the Quarriers who had beaten Madison and Dakota Valley on the road to advance to the title game.