Authorities Give an Update on Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force Seizures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on drug seizures conducted by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says drug seizures are up in the Sioux Falls area. Chief Burns says the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force has conducted 357 drug related operations this year through October.

Throughout those operations, authorities have seized the following:

Methamphetamine

11.16 pounds seized in all of 2017

11.8 pounds seized in just the month of October 2018

52.11 pounds seized for 2018 through October

Street value of $500,00

Heroin

140 grams seized in all of 2017

8.39 pounds seized in 2018 through October

Street value of $130,00

Marijuana

285 pounds seized in all of 2017

78 pounds seized in 2018 throughout October

Street value of $75,000

Authorities say the Task Force also seized many stolen items, illegally possessed pharmaceuticals, cocaine, fentayl, and other various illegal narcotics during these operations. They also say $161,000 of drug assets have been seized from drug dealers. Chief Burns says meth is the primary cause of violent and property crimes in the area.

Chief Burns also stressed the amount of firearms seized during these operations. 59 firearms have been seized with 37 of them related to meth arrests and, 22 firearms related to marijuana arrests and one firearm seizure related to a heroin arrest.

Through October, authorities say 40 drug overdoses were reported with 16 of them ending in death.

“We realize in Sioux Falls PD and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office that are fundamental responsibility remains to be the public safety of our citizens. So by getting these drugs of the street, removing this poison, removing those people who are selling and trafficking these drugs is fundamental to the safety of our city and we’re committed to it, and we’re very pleased with the results we’ve had this year,” says Chief Burns.

The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force is a multi-agency team with members from the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.