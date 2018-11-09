California Mass Shooting Hits Home For Sioux Falls Man, Thousand Oaks Native

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tonight, the nation is still grieving after a gun man killed twelve people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California late Wednesday night. For one Sioux Falls man, the horrific acts of violence hit close to home.

Austin Benson grew up in sunny Thousand Oaks, California, but these days, the SDSU alum calls Sioux Falls his “home away from home.”

On Thursday morning, he remembers seeing his aunt’s alarming Facebook post. There had been a mass shooting back at home, in one of the top-ranked safest cities in the country.

”[I] didn’t even believe it,” said Benson. “My heart fell into my stomach. That was some of the worst news I think I’ve ever heard and to know that it hit so close to home, a place that I would’ve never thought it could ever happen.”

Benson often went to Borderline Bar and Grill – the site of the shootings – with loved ones to enjoy some good music. That’s just what he did when he flew home last weekend for his mom’s birthday.

“I was in shock,” said Benson. “I didn’t believe it. I was just there five nights before that had happened. Had it been a week earlier, you know, that could’ve been a whole different story. It is scary to think about.”

Benson spent Thursday constantly checking to see if authorities had released any of the victims’ identities. While a friend of his sister’s lost their life in the massacre, none of his friends did. However, Benson says his heart is still completely broken for the grieving families in his community.

”I love the support that I’ve been getting from the other people out here in the Midwest that know that that’s where I’m from,” said Benson.

Still, being so far away from home in the wake of the shootings brings little comfort. For now, Benson is here in Sioux Falls, but his heart is back in Southern California with his hurting neighbors.

You can donate to help the victims here.