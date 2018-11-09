Colome Wraps up Perfect Season with Wild OT Win over Sully Buttes for 9-B Title

VERMILLION, SD… When Colome’s Jackson Kinzer started the scoring with a 49 yard run, it was just the start of a great high school football game Friday at the Dome in Vermillion in the 9-B title game. Sully Buttes QB Nick Whittler had a monster game for the Chargers, connecting on 21 of 37 passes for 359 yards and 5 TD’s. Normally that’s more than enough to win, but the Cowboys had other ideas. Kinzer rushed for 130 yards and 2 TD’s and also threw for 155 yards and another score-77 yards to Beau Bertram and they led by 14 in the final quarter.

But Sully Buttes rallied and scored the game-tying touchdown on a 4th down play from their own 4 yard line with less than a minute to go when Whittler connected with Grant Johnson for a dramatic 96 yard scoring pass. The game went to OT and Chase Dufek who ran for 112 yards took the first hand-off and raced 10 yards to make it 48-42 Colome. Jaikob Week then sealed the win with an interception on the final play for Sully Buttes. It was the 4th title for Colome and the first time they had gone unbeaten, winning all 12 games for 2nd year coach Ben Connot.