Dakota Angler Ice Institute Kicks Off Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Dakota Angler Ice Institute casts off today in Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul Ten Haken was on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Sioux Falls Arena. The three-day event brings in vendors from around the country.

They are all luring the latest ice fishing gear and tech in front of antsy anglers ready to get on the ice. Dakota Angler Todd Heitkamp says anyone looking to up their game is sure to find something this weekend.

“The main thing is look at all the new ice fishing equipment such as augers, electronics, also safety equipment. Ice fishing clothing that floats, that’s not so new, but they’ve made some improvements. We also have permanent icehouses out here, so you can spend as little as $10 or $30,000. It’s up to you,” said Heitkamp.

The event runs until nine tonight. It picks up again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.