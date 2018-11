LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL-Emotional Titles For Canistota/Freeman & Bon Homme

Day One Of SDHSAA State Football In Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. — The first day of the SDHSAA State Football Champions brought a wide range of emotions for two championship teams. One is starting a new tradition together after each would have struggled on their own, while another honored a fallen teammate. Click on the video viewer to see our live report!