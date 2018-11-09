Local Poet to Sign Books at Release Party Friday

R.H. Swaney has loved poetry since he was just a boy, there was just something about it that he connected with. Now, as an adult, he self-published his work through a Kickstarter campaign. Until a national publisher recognized the value in his work, and republished a newly edited version. The Lovely Seeds is now being distributed nationwide. The message, Swaney hopes readers are able to glean, at a time more young people especially, are turning to poetry as an outlet.

Swaney is holding a book signing Friday evening at Barnes & Noble in Sioux Falls starting with a reception at 6:00 p.m. and a reading at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click on both the link above and here.