Miller's 25 Leads Jacks Past Florida Gulf Coast

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the second half with a 14-0 run and went on to win its sixth consecutive home opener with an 80-62 victory over Florida Gulf Coast Friday night in front of 1,678 fans in Frost Arena.

South Dakota State, 1-1, trailed 37-36 at halftime. Macy Miller, who finished with a game-high 25 points, capped the 14-0 run with a conventional three-point play with 6:12 left in the quarter to make it 50-37.

The Jackrabbits outscored the Eagles 25-10 in the third quarter to take a 61-47 lead.

Florida Gulf Coast, 0-1, built a 20-8 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter after making five of seven shots, including three 3-pointers. FGCU used a 13-3 run over three and one-half minutes to take that lead.

The Eagles took a 22-12 lead after the first 10 minutes, but the Jackrabbits responded in the second quarter, eventually tying the game at 35 when Miller scored in the paint. Keri Jewett-Giles sank two foul shots to give the Eagles a 37-36 lead, setting the stage for the Jackrabbits’ run to open the second half.

While the Jackrabbits made five of their first seven second-half shots, they forced Florida Gulf Coast into committing three turnovers and missing its first five shots. The Eagles’ Lisa Zderadicka broke their scoring drought with a steal and layup at 4:44 to make it 50-39.

Paiton Burckhard scored back-to-back baskets in the final 40 seconds to give South Dakota State a 61-47 lead after three quarters.

Joining Miller in double figures were Myah Selland (15), Madison Guebert (12) and Tagyn Larson (10) points. Larson scored all her points in the second half while Selland recorded a game-high eight assists. The Jacks held a 41-27 rebounding edge and outscored the Eagles 46-18 in the paint.

Chandler Ryan led the Eagles with 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers, while Lisa Zderadicka added 10 points.

Notes

The Jackrabbits improved to 47-7 (.870) in season openers, including 11-2 (.846) vs. Division I opponents.

With 25 points tonight, Miller passed Melissa Pater (1999-02) for third place in career scoring at SDSU. Miller now has 1,749 career points.

Guebert moved into 18 th in career scoring, passing Jennifer Warkenthein (2005-08) and Jill Young (2008-11) with 1,358 career points.

in career scoring, passing Jennifer Warkenthein (2005-08) and Jill Young (2008-11) with 1,358 career points. With a pair of 3-pointers, Guebert is now 37 3-pointers shy of becoming SDSU’s and The Summit League’s all-time 3-point shooter, passing Jill Young’s (2008-11) 305 treys.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the road when it plays at Central Michigan Monday at 6 p.m.