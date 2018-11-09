Pierre Defends 11-AA Football Title with 38-20 Win as Stout has 6 TD’s

Pierre Defends 11-AA Football Title with 38-20 Win as Stout has 6 TD's

VERMILLION, SD… The Pierre Governors jumped out to an early lead in the 11-AA title game at the Dome Friday night as Garrett Stout threw TD passes to Jack Maher and Andrew Coverdale. But the Huron Tigers roared back to take a 14-13 lead at half-time when Jett McGirr threw a pair of scoring passes to Daynon Huber and Derek Siemonsma. But Stout put the Governors ahead for good in the 3rd with the first of his 3 rushing TD’s, he also had 111 yards on the ground and 258 through the air for a total of 6 scores. McGirr threw for a trio of scores for the Tigers.