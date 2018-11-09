Popular Minnesota Cafe Closing its Doors After 30 Years

TAUNTON, M.N. — A cafe in a small southwest Minnesota town has been serving customers for more than 3 decades. At the end of this year, the owner is calling it quits, but doesn’t want to leave a void in the town.

In the quaint town of Taunton, Minnesota rests Rusty’s Corner Cafe.

“It’s just a long stable place that’s been here for a long time,” says Owner Rusty Rhymer.

Rhymer has been busy in the kitchen for the last 30 years.

“Vegetable beef soup, our homemade dressings, and we still do hash browns and American fries; we boil potatoes everyday they’re shredded fresh. We have homemade pies and desserts,” says Rhymer.

Business is good at the café, but Rhymer says he’s ready for a new adventure, so he’ll close the restaurant December 30th if someone doesn’t buy it.

As much as rusty enjoys cooking these homemade meals and desserts, his decision to close wasn’t an easy one

“It’s more of a family decision to close. I lost my wife 15 months ago to leukemia,” says Rhymer.

Rhymer is also a father and grandfather. He says its bitter sweet to let the restaurant go, but the community has been supporting him from day one.

“I wanted to cry because I’ve known him and the family for so long, but I know how hard he’s worked. It’s been a big part of town for many many years,” says Yvonne Caron of Taunton.

“It’s disappointing, but I understand that he wants to move on. We’d love to keep the restaurant open. It’s a great asset for the Taunton community,” says Amber Mead of Canby, MN.

Rhymer would want the new owner to maintain the cafe’s reputation of being a friendly place to grab a bite.

“My deal has been that I don’t want people just to think of Rusty’s Corner Cafe and go ‘oh he had the best food.’ I wanted it to be the experience that you came and who you were with,” says Rhymer.

Rhymer says he’s been for sale for the past year, and unfortunately hasn’t received any offers.