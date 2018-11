Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Excited To Keep Playing

NEW ULM, MN… As the Knights of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton prepared for Friday’s 9-Man playoff game with Spring Grove one thing was clear. They were excited to get the chance to play in the Minnesota state tournament for the second straight year. Especially senior like Carter Hansen, who along with his twin brother Cooper have helped the Knights to quite a run. Next year R-T-R makes the jump to 11-man football.