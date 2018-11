Scoreboard Friday, November 9th

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Championships

Class 9-B

Colome 48, Sully Buttes 42 (OT)

*Jackson Kinzer 285 combined yards-3 TD’s

*Nick Wittler 359 pass yards-5 TD’s

Class 11-B

SF Christian 43, BW/EE 8

*Parker Nelson 245 rush yards-2 TD’s

*Mitchell Goodbary 2 TD catches

Class 11-AA

Pierre vs. Huron

*Governors are defending champs

Minnesota

9-Man Playoffs

Spring Grove 13, R-T-R 6 (2nd quarter)

Women’s Soccer

Central Plains Region

@ Bemidji

Central Missouri 3, Augustana 1

*Alexis Legg 11th goal/Vikes finish 12-6-3

Women’s Volleyball

NSIC Semi’s

@ Duluth

SMSU vs. Northern

USF vs. MN-Duluth

NSAA

Dakota State 3, Dickinson State 1 *Briceno, Spreier 14 kills

Dakota Sttae vs. Bellevue (Semi’s)

USD vs. North Dakota

SDSU vs. Fort Wayne

H.S. Volleyball

Iowa Class 2-A Championship

Western Christian vs. Unity Christian

USHL

Stampede @ Lincoln

College Cross Country

Midwest Regional

Men

38-Iowa State

102-Bradley

107-Tulsa

288-SDSU (10th)

679-USD (26th)

*Kyle Burdick (SDSU) 15th 31:18.3

Women

78-Iowa State

140-Oklahoma Sttae

185-Minnesota

217-USD (6th)

369-SDSU (13th)

*Rachel King (SDSU) 19th 21:01.9

*Megan Billington (USD) 22nd 21:10.4

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 75, S. Arkansas 67 *Schaefer 22 points

USF vs. Fort Hays State

SMSU vs. Emporia State

Women’s Basketball

SDSU vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Pittsburg St. 94, Northern 81 *Brooke Luitjens 18 points

USF 91, Ouachita Baptist 44 *Hummell 17 points

Augustana vs. Washburn

SMSU vs. Fort Hays State