SF Christian Defends 11-B Title with 43-8 Win Over BW/EE

VERMILLION, SD… The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers wanted to make sure people didn’t think last year’s 11-B championship was a fluke according to head coach Jake Pettengill. Mission accomplished Friday afternoon with a dominating 43-8 win over Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan at the Dakotadome in Vermillion. Dawson Mulder threw a pair of TD passes to Mitchell Goodbary in the first half as they built a 22-0 lead and never looked back. Parker Nelson took over after intermission and finished the game with 34 carries, 245 yards and 2 TD’s. Brady Hawkins ran for 94 yards and a score for the Seahawks.