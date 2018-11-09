South Dakota Teacher, HS Football Coach Facing DWI Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota teacher and high school football coach is facing DWI and drug charges.

Authorities arrested Wolsey-Wessington Coach Gordon Hooks-William last night at around 11. He is charged with DWI first offense, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting, and obstruction.

The Beadle County State’s Attorney is still reviewing the charges.

Hooks is listed as the head football coach at Wolsey-Wessington and physical education teacher at the middle and high schools.