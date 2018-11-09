The Location For The New School Is Revealed

SIOUX FALLS, SD- “You’re looking at a $85 million dollar project. That’s a big project,” says Sioux Falls District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher.

When Sioux Falls voted for the $190 million dollar school bond in September, their voices were heard. Now, those plans are being put into action.

“The thing that needed to happen immediately after that was bringing on board the architectural team. So we checked that box. The next thing that needed to happen was securing a site for the high school,” says Dr. Maher.

On Wednesday night, the board determined the location of the new high school. With the exact address still unknown, the high school will be located between CTE Academy and Sioux Falls Tech High School. The school will be sitting right along Marion Road with the hope of opening in the fall of 2021. Dr. Maher says he’s please with the team and they are hitting their targets.

Dr. Maher explains. “We’re hitting the timelines that we need to hit in order to have a high school open in the fall of 2021. While that’s still not a certainty, we’re taking care of those items that we need to take care of to make that (hopefully) an eventuality.”

This is just the beginning for one of the 14 projects underway with the bond. According to Dr. Maher, the new middle school will be one of the easier projects to conduct because of recent examples like Memorial Middle School.

“The good news is that it’s not as big to built, so it doesn’t take quite as long. From a design perspective, we have Memorial Middle and McGovern Middle School and the design there we can really go back to. That’s a real recent construction.”

The new middle school location has yet to be determined, but the site will be somewhere on the southeast side of the city. A construction manager for the high school will be named at the final November board meeting on the 26th.