US, China Holding Security Talks Amid Trade Tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. and China’s top diplomats and defense chiefs meet in Washington Friday for security talks, hoping to tamp down tensions between the two world powers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will meet with their counterparts Yang Jiechi and Wei Fenghe at the State Department.

The talks were due to be held in China last month but were postponed after Washington announced arms sales to Taiwan, and U.S. and Chinese vessels had a close encounter in the South China Sea.

The rescheduling signals an effort to contain the slide in the relationship. It’s a placeholder ahead of talks in three weeks between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping that will tackle the most serious dispute – over trade.