Watergate Journalists Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein Keynote Speakers for Boe Forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Renowned journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are coming to Sioux Falls.

The two will be keynote speakers for the 23rd Boe Forum at Augustana University on Tuesday, March 29th. Information on free tickets will be announced early next year.

The forum will address the power of the press and the presidency.

Woodward and Bernstein are best known for breaking the Watergate story for the Washington Post, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.