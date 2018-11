A Sweet Repeat For Pierre Football

Govs Claim Second Consecutive 11AA Crown With 38-20 Win Over Huron

VERMILLION, S.D. — Last night the Pierre Governors held off a feisty Huron team 38-20 to claim their second consecutive 11AA State Championship.

The Big Green have become a big winning machine. Prior to 2013 they’d never won a state title in the playoff era. Since then they’ve been to four title games, winning three and doing so this year without star quarterback Peyton Zabel.