Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Walks Over Waukon And Into 2A Championship

Nighthawks Heading To Title Game For Third Straight Year After 48-12 Win

CEDAR FALLS, IA — For the third straight year the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks will play for Iowa’s 2A State Football Championship.

BH/RV defeated Waukon 48-12 in the 2A semifinals on Saturday afternoon at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. The Nighthawks will go back to the UNI Dome on Friday and play PCM Monroe for the championship at 2 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!