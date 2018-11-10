Brandon Valley Ends Washington’s Dynasty To Claim 11AAA Championship

Lynx Claim First Title In 20 Years With 28-22 Win
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  For the first time in 20 years the Brandon Valley Lynx are state football champions.

It comes at the expense of Washington’s dynasty.

The Lynx denied the Warriors a fourth consecutive state championship, winning the 11AAA title game 28-22 on Saturday night in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome.  Quarterback Thomas Scholten threw a pair of touchdowns for the Lynx and was named Joe Robbie MVP.

