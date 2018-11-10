Jackrabbits Slam Bemidji State

SDSU Closes Three Game Homestand With 86-63 Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State saw four players reach double figures in an 86-63 victory over Bemidji State Saturday at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (3-0) shot 50.6 percent in the game and a near-automatic 24-for-27 at the charity stripe while limiting the Beavers, who played the game as an exhibition, to a 41.5 percent effort from the field.

Mike Daum led all scorers in his third double-double of the 2018-19 campaign, finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He sank 10-of-11 at the line.

David Jenkins added 16 points, Skyler Flatten added 13 and Tevin King scored 11. Flatten paced the team with three assists and Matt Dentlinger tallied nine points and four boards, even with King and Alou Dillon on the boards.

“This was another game for us to grow as a team,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I thought in the first half we were a little complacent defensively and settled on offense, but I was happy with how we came out in the second half and thought we attacked better on both ends. I like the possibilities of where we can go with this group.”

Tied 8-8 four minutes in, SDSU used a Jenkins jumper and Daum layup to break the tie and take the lead for good, growing its advantage to 13 (26-13) over the next six minutes thanks to a burst of 11 unanswered for the Jacks.

Bemidji State fought back to pull within three (29-26) before the seven-minute mark, but that was as close as the Beavers came as an 11-1 run Jackrabbit rally moments later pushed the lead back to double figures for good.

Ahead 48-36 at the break, South Dakota State kept the offense rolling in the second half, outscoring Bemidji State by 11 the rest of the way to push its nation-leading home winning streak to 23.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 6-0 all-time against Bemidji State.

Mike Daum is 64 points shy of Nate Wolters’ school record 2,363 career points. He is tied for 155th on the NCAA’s scoring chart with 2,299 career points.

The Jackrabbits are eighth currently with 31 straight nonconference home win.

Mike Daum reached double figures for the 99th time in his career. He has been held to single digits one time at Frost Arena (Oct. 29, 2015 exhibition contest against South Dakota Mines).

Daum became the second-ever Jackrabbit to make more than 600 career free throws in today’s game. He is 40 shy of Nate Wolters’ record (648).

Owen King scored his first collegiate points on a 3-pointer in the first half, and Ryan Kreuger made his Jackrabbit debut.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for the Sunshine State next week to begin a four-game road swing. The Jackrabbits take on Florida Gulf Coast Friday at 7 p.m. CST, before a three-game stay at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida Nov. 19-21.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics