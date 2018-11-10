Northwestern Runs Past Briar Cliff & Into Playoffs

Red Raiders Finish 9-1 After 31-14 Win

ORANGE CITY, IA — No.5 Northwestern secured its spot in the NAIA Football Championship Series with a convincing 31-14 home win over Briar Cliff this afternoon on Senior Day at DeValois Stadium. The Red Raiders conclude the regular season with an 8-1 league record, 9-1 overall.

The Red Raiders, under the direction of head coach Matt McCarty , qualify for the FCS for the second consecutive year and 20th overall. McCarty’s squad will host a first round match-up next weekend, Nov. 17, against an opponent to be determined. The NAIA will announce the 16-team Football Championship Series qualifiers and first round match-ups tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 11) at 4pm.

-Recap Courtesy NWC Athletics