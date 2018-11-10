“Sweat For A Vet” Is Still Going Strong Thanks To The Community’s Support

SIOUX FALLS, SD- In September, KDLT highlighted a story about a local gym “Sweating for a Vet.” This weekend, that veteran and his family were back, but not for another workout.

Fit Body Boot Camp in Sioux Falls have raised over $2,300 to the Fontenille Family. For the last two months, the gym dedicated one full day a week to raise money for the family. Specifically on the days where classes had to face burpees.

The money will help the family with medical expenses. They partnered with the “Flatlanders Militiamen” motorcycle group, who found the family and wanted to help out. Organizers says this would not have been possible if it weren’t for the community’s support.

“We’ve really come together as a gym, and as a community to give back. That is what it’s all about. These people give everything that they have for us, we gotta give a little back. It takes a community of people to do that. One person can’t do it on their own. Doing it together is phenomenal,” says General Manager of Fit Body Jesse Schultz.

Fit Body Boot Camp will do the third annual “Sweat for a Vet” next year, and says the goal is to keep growing.