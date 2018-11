Viterbo Ends Dakota State’s Cinderella Run In The North Star Tournament Championship

Trojans Swept In Title Match

LA CROSSE, WI — Dakota State’s Cinderella run in the North Star Athletic Association Tournament came to a close one win shy of the NAIA National Tournament.

The Trojan volleyball team fell to host Viterbo in the championship match 3-0 and finishing the season 19-13. Click on the video viewer for highlights!