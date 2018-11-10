West Sioux Edges Van Meter In 1A Semifinals

Falcons Advance To State Championship With 38-35 Win

CEDAR FALLS, IA — The battle of defending state champions lived up to it’s billing and then some.

West Sioux, the defending Iowa Class A champs who had moved up to 1A this season, edged defending 1A champion Van Meter 38-35 in the State Semifinals at the UNI Dome on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons will play Dike-New Hartford for the 1A Championship next Friday at 11 AM in Cedar Falls.

