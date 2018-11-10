Western Christian Volleyball Claims 16th State Championship

Beat Unity Christian In 2A Title Match

CEDAR FALLS, IA — Western Christian has been playing in state championships since most of their current players were either in diapers or had yet to be born.

And the Wolfpack’s run shows no end in sight.

Playing in their 17th championship match in 18 years, the Wolfpack defeated Unity Christian 3-1 in the Iowa 2A State Championship to continue an almost unprecedented tradition, claiming their 16th title.