A City Honoring The Brave On Veteran’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Veteran’s Day is one of the many ways to say “thank you” to our vets. This year, the Chamber of Commerce in Sioux Falls is getting the community involved.

200 veterans attended the Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Lincoln High School on Sunday morning. For over 30 years, the chamber has hosted the event for the city.

Throughout the ceremony, the community honored the fallen and highlighted the 100th Anniversary of WWI. Organizers say this event shows that Sioux Falls is truly one community that stands together.

“With us being able to do this ceremony, it brings everyone in one space. So it’s a nice, big ‘thank you.’ I know that the veterans love this ceremony. They come every single year. I see the same faces over and over again. It’s just a very heartfelt day,” says Membership Events Manager Valerie Willson.

The Chamber of Commerce also honored three veterans for the Outstanding Achievement Awards.