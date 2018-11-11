A Gathering Of Thanks

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Thanksgiving is a holiday to gather around a turkey with family and friends. However, some people are not able to enjoy this time of year.

“It’s just something that we wanted to do. Since our church is a giving church, we work with the community. So we wanted to make sure everyone has something to eat,” says Event Coordinator Nancy Kremin.

Several church groups volunteer their time for the annual Thanksgiving Meal at Augustana Lutheran Church. People who came to receive the free meal were not only community members but veterans and the homeless as well.

“The bigger part is just bringing people together and helping people sit down with people they might not (ordinarily) know. They get to share a meal and share some conversion with,” says the Pastor of Augustana Luthern Church Amy Martinell.

There was enough turkey, stuffing, and of course pumpkin pie to go around. Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

Kremin explains, “With all our volunteers here, we make sure (you know) that they are helping as well as making sure everyone got something to eat. So the act of giving, the people here show you.”

The volunteers are mainly children, who say they’re humbled to be part of serving these meals to the community. It’s even better when you’re surrounded by friends working towards the same goal.

“We get to help those who don’t have enough to self themselves. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out into the world and not just sitting on our couch all day,” says Volunteer Jonathon Falconer.

Volunteer Alena Bunkers adds, “I get to come here and volunteer with my friends and help other people. We decided to volunteer because it was a great way for us to ‘hang out,’ and then also we get to help others while we’re doing it.

When the Thanksgiving Meal started, only 75 people attended. Now in its 6th year, the event keeps growing with over 250 people attending and multiple organizations donating their time and food.