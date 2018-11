GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 12 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE (11-11-18)

Season Finale Of The Weekly Prep & College Football Highlight Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For nearly three months we’ve brought you the best sights, sounds and moments from each week of the college and prep football season. And now that South Dakota’s high school season has come to a close, it’s time to ring the bell one last time for our champions in the season finale of Gridiron Greatness. Click on the video viewer to watch!