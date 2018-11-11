Lincoln’s Bid For Nationals Comes Up Short In Nike Cross Heartland Regional

Patriot Boys Finish 10th
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Lincoln boys cross country team won the South Dakota State Championship in record time at Yankton Trails Park a couple of weeks ago.  A similar performance in today’s Nike Cross Heartland Regional might give them a chance to compete for a national championship.

Lincoln hoping for a top two finish that would give them an automatic qualifier into the national meet on December 1st in Portland.  Unfortunately, the Warriors didnt’ have enough to get there, finishing 10th as a team.

Winner of the boy’s race is defending champion Drew Bosley.  The Wisconsin state champ clocking a 15:01 to repeat

Girls race a battle of Minnesota state champions with AA winner Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn pulling away from Cotter’s Grace Ping for victory in 17:06.

Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights!

