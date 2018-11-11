Officials in Yankton Investigating Rollover Crash, Multiple People Ejected

YANKTON, S.D. – Just after 10:00 Saturday night, Yankton Police were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 2400 block of West City Limits Road.

Upon police arrival, crews found that multiple people had been ejected from the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Yankton County EMS, Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The crash is being investigated by the Yankton Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol.