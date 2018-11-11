Rep. Steven Haugaard Nominated as South Dakota House Speaker

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota House Republicans have nominated Rep. Steven Haugaard to serve as House speaker and elected Rep. Lee Qualm to another term as their majority leader.

House Republicans on Saturday also nominated Rep. Spencer Gosch to be speaker pro tempore. They selected Rep. Arch Beal to be assistant majority leader and elected Reps. Michael Diedrich, Tim Goodwin, Jon Hansen, Kevin Jensen and Chris Karr as majority whips.

Haugaard is set to succeed retiring House Speaker Mark Mickelson. House Republicans first chose Qualm as majority leader in 2016.

