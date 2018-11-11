Scoreboard Saturday, November 10th
Scores For Saturday, November 10, 2018
NBA G-League
Skyforce 123, Wisconsin 105
USHL
Tri-City 4, Stampede 2
High School Football
S.D. 11AAA Championship
Brandon Valley 28, Washington 22
IA 1A Semifinals
West Sioux 38, Van Meter 35
IA 2A Semifinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Waukon 12
High School Volleyball
Minnesota State A Championship
Minneota 3, Medford 1
Minnesota State AA Championship
North Branch 3, Marshall 2
College Football
SDSU 57, Southern Illinois 38
USD 17, Western Illinois 12
Sioux Falls 26, Wayne State 7
Augustana 28, SMSU 18
UM-Duluth 40, Northern State 13
Northwestern 31, Briar Cliff 14
Hastings 21, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Dordt 27, Midland 21
Nebraska 54, Illinois 35
Northwestern 14, Iowa 10
Minnesota 41, Purdue 10
Iowa State 28, Baylor 14
College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament Championship
UM-Duluth 3, SMSU 1
GPAC Tournament Championship
Dordt 3, Northwestern 0
NSAA Tournament Championship
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 0
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 86, Bemidji State 63
Sioux Falls 99, Emporia State 63
SMSU 96, Fort Hays State 85
Henderson State 83, Augustana 77
Dakota State 105, Northwestern 98 (*Final in 2 OT)
Morningside 77, Dordt 66
Dakota Wesleyan 95, Midland 92 (*Final in OT)
Hastings 67, Mount Marty 60
Women’s College Basketball
Missouri Western 82, SMSU 70
Morningside 97, Dordt 84
Dakota Wesleyan 88, Midland 59
Northwestern 89, Saint Mary 44
McPherson 62, Dakota State 58
Hastings 78, Mount Marty 49