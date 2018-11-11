Scoreboard Saturday, November 10th

Scores For Saturday, November 10, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2018
NBA G-League
Skyforce 123, Wisconsin 105

USHL
Tri-City 4, Stampede 2

High School Football
S.D. 11AAA Championship
Brandon Valley 28, Washington 22

IA 1A Semifinals
West Sioux 38, Van Meter 35

IA 2A Semifinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Waukon 12

High School Volleyball
Minnesota State A Championship
Minneota 3, Medford 1

Minnesota State AA Championship
North Branch 3, Marshall 2

College Football
SDSU 57, Southern Illinois 38

USD 17, Western Illinois 12

Sioux Falls 26, Wayne State 7

Augustana 28, SMSU 18

UM-Duluth 40, Northern State 13

Northwestern 31, Briar Cliff 14

Hastings 21, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Dordt 27, Midland 21

Nebraska 54, Illinois 35

Northwestern 14, Iowa 10

Minnesota 41, Purdue 10

Iowa State 28, Baylor 14

College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament Championship
UM-Duluth 3, SMSU 1

GPAC Tournament Championship
Dordt 3, Northwestern 0

NSAA Tournament Championship
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 0

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 86, Bemidji State 63

Sioux Falls 99, Emporia State 63

SMSU 96, Fort Hays State 85

Henderson State 83, Augustana 77

Dakota State 105, Northwestern 98 (*Final in 2 OT)

Morningside 77, Dordt 66

Dakota Wesleyan 95, Midland 92 (*Final in OT)

Hastings 67, Mount Marty 60

Women’s College Basketball
Missouri Western 82, SMSU 70

Morningside 97, Dordt 84

Dakota Wesleyan 88, Midland 59

Northwestern 89, Saint Mary 44

McPherson 62, Dakota State 58

Hastings 78, Mount Marty 49

