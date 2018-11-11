Wins Set Table For South Dakota Showdown

Jacks And Coyotes Head Into Showdown With Momentum

VERMILLION, S.D. & CARBONDALE, IL — The table is set for the South Dakota Showdown with both State and U going into next week’s 2 PM meeting at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium on a winning note.

The Jackrabbit offense continued rolling yesterday at Southern Illinois, piling up 656 yards of total offense in a 57-38 win at Southern Illinois. USD will need a defensive effort like the one they got yesterday in their 17-12 win over Western Illinois, holding the potent Leatherneck offense out of the endzone.

At 7-2, SDSU can likely lock up a seed and bye in the FCS playoffs if they take care of the Coyotes. USD will look to play spoiler and finish their season at 5-6.