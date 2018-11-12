At Least 370 S. California Buildings Burned

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have more than doubled their estimates of buildings destroyed in Southern California’s huge wildfire.

Officials said Monday that an estimated 370 structures burned and that only 15 percent of their damage estimate has been completed.

They said over the weekend that 177 buildings had burned amid predictions that the number would grow higher with new damage assessments.

The size of the fire has also increased to more than 143 square miles and was 20 percent contained Monday morning.

The fire erupted last Thursday as gusty, dry Santa Ana winds and spread rapidly through communities stretching from northwest of Los Angeles to the Malibu coast.