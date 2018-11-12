Augie Women Win Home Opener With Mount Marty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — Opening their 2018-2019 home schedule, the Augustana women’s basketball sent the hometown fans home happy as they grabbed a 87-61 win over Mount Marty on Monday night at the Elmen Center. The Vikings are now 3-0 to start the 2018-19 season. Lynsey Prosser and Abby Hora led the team with 15 points apiece.

Senior Lynsey Prosser was happy with her teammates and how well they executed the game plan in tonight’s win. “We played a lot better as a team tonight and moved the ball around well,” said Prosser, “We just need to keep improving on the little things and can address those things in practice and come out even stronger in Thursday’s game”

The Vikings started out hot-handed in the first half of tonight’s non-conference action, shooting 18 of 36 from the field and grabbing 20 rebounds. Leading the way was Shelby Selland as she grabbed six boards in 10 minutes of action.

The Vikings intense full court defense caused an uproar for the Lancers in the first half, leading tonight first-half turnovers and 16 overall in the backcourt. The Vikings went onto score a season-high 16 points off turnovers.

Augustana also had a large presence in the paint tonight at the Elmen Center, the team tallied 40 points down low, while the Lancers had less than half that, 18.The Vikings headed into the locker room with a 44-31 lead.

In the 2nd half, the Vikings continued to turn it up a notch on the court forcing another eight turnovers from the Lancers and holding them to a 35 percent shooting from the field. With the Vikings smothering defense, it caused the Lancers to put up quick and contested shots almost every trip down the court.

The Vikings finished the game shooting just over 50 percent from the field. They also compiled 36 bench points to the Lancers 17. Selland was the second leading scorer with 14 points for Augustana.

The Vikings return to the Elmen Thursday night at 7 p.m. when they take on the Dakota State Lady T’s.