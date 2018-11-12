Brandon Valley Savors First Football Title Since 1998

Lynx Defeated Washington 28-22
Zach Borg,
VERMILLION, S.D.  —  For the first time in 20 years the Brandon Valley Lynx are state football champion, ending historic dynasties of Washington and Sioux Falls prep football.

Behind 213 yards and two touchdowns from Joe Robbie MVP Thomas Scholten, the Lynx led from start to finish in the 11AAA State Championship, dethroning three time defending champion Washington 28-22.

Not only did it end the Warriors run, but it’s also the first time since 2003 that a Sioux Falls school hasn’t won the state’s top division title.  More importantly for Chad Garrow and Brandon Valley, it’s their first title since 1998.

