Canton Graduate and Soldier Thanks Community on Veterans Day

CANTON, S.D. — People are showing their support for veterans in a variety of ways on Veterans Day.

One army soldier is returning the favor. He’s going back to school, and bringing with him a message of gratitude.

Numerous veterans were recognized during Canton’s Veterans Day program.

“It’s just neat to see the other veterans out there and come and get a chance to talk to the kids,” says Sgt. Travis DeBuhr.

31-year-old Sgt. Travis DeBuhr is one of them. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009.

He’s also a graduate of Canton High School and is thankful for his fellow C-Hawks.

“All the letters and stuff that I got overseas, I want to talk to the kids about that because a lot of them were really little when I was over and they sent me all these letters and just how much that kind of meant,” says DeBuhr.

“I was Travis’ high school principal. Great kid,” says Canton Superintendent Terry Gerber.

Gerber says it’s humbling to see his students come back after serving the country, and he’s glad those thank you cards go a long way.

“I think that really drives it home for students. They’ll see that it does make a difference when they do help others out and support each other,” says Gerber.

Students from all different grades participated in this special program, which is an annual tradition, singing patriotic songs and showing their thanks. Gerber says it’s important to have each grade contribute.

“Citizenship starts at a very young age. We have our kindergarteners cite the pledge of allegiance in front of the veterans. The first graders do the South Dakota pledge, and I think you need to instill that in a very young age,” says Gerber.

That citizenship is helping those fighting to keep fighting.

“That stuff that they do in school you think as a kid you’re just writing to some random stranger 10,000 miles away. I kept these things for nine years now. It’s just something pretty special,” says DeBuhr.

The event also doubled as the grand opening for Canton’s new Performing Arts Center.