Date of Yankton Aquatic Center Vote Announced

Associated Press,
Share This:

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Residents of Yankton will decide the fate of a proposed aquatic center next month.

The City Commission has scheduled a special election Dec. 11 on whether to raise property taxes to help pay for the $15 million facility.

The commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for an aquatic center to replace the 71-year-old Fantle Memorial Park pool. But opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

The city earlier committed $2 million toward the project.

Categories: Community, Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Attempted Murder Trial for Yankton Man Moved to Su...
Brandon Valley has bats booming against Yankton
SD State Prison To Release “High Risk Inmate...
Spring Weather For Baseball in February

You Might Also Like