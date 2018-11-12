Date of Yankton Aquatic Center Vote Announced

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Residents of Yankton will decide the fate of a proposed aquatic center next month.

The City Commission has scheduled a special election Dec. 11 on whether to raise property taxes to help pay for the $15 million facility.

The commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for an aquatic center to replace the 71-year-old Fantle Memorial Park pool. But opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

The city earlier committed $2 million toward the project.