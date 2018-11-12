Denny Sanford Premier Center General Manager Departs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT News has learned the General Manager of the Denny Sanford Premier Cent complex is no longer in the position.

The city of Sioux Falls was notified Friday of Terry Torkilson’s departure. A reason for this departure has not been made public.

Les Crooks will be the interim general manger until a replacement is named. Crooks had been filling in as the interim assistant general manager.

The city released a statement saying:

“SMG notified the City on Friday, November 9, 2018, regarding the departure of Terry Torkilson as the general manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center complex and Orpheum Theater. Terry has been a fixture at the city’s entertainment venues for several years, including the opening of the PREMIERE Center. I wish Terry the best for the future.

The PREMIER Center is on track for a tremendous 2019 as evident by the number shows already announced. The City is confident SMG will find a candidate soon to continue the incredible success of Sioux Falls’ entertainment venues.”