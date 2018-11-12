Great Bear Prepping For Snowy Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While not everyone enjoys the cooler temperatures, one Sioux Falls city park is jumping for joy.

The rolling green hills at Great Bear won’t look like this much longer. While many flock to the recreation area for summer hikes, employees say it’s time to cover these hills with snow.

Great Bear is getting ready, even if the forecast isn’t a snowy one.

“In the ski business, snow is our business and we can’t rely on mother nature, especially in South Dakota,” said Dan Grider, the general manager.

While we’ve had some snow here so far, Great Bear employees are anxious to start making snow themselves. They’re coming off their third best winter ever, so they’re hoping to keep the momentum going.

Grider says the skiing and tubing hill is typically open for 95 days and sees about 40,000 visitors.

Last season, they were only open for 83 days, yet welcomed 43,000 visitors

Their current water main has bit the dust.

“We’re replacing on of our water mains for our snow-making operation,” said Grider.

Fortunately, it’s a quick fix. Construction began last week and is expected to wrap up this Friday. Then, once night time temperatures drop to the teens, it’s time to make some snow. It’s quite the process to turn these hills from green to white.

“All we’re doing is taking water through what we call a ‘fan gun’ and we’re throwing it up in the air,” said Grider. “It’s a real fine mist and as it drops back down to the ground, it freezes into an ice crystal, which is a snowflake.”

Great Bear hopes to open the first week of December.

This will be the public park’s 55th season.