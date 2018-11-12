Harrisburg High School Brings a Community Together for Veterans

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg High School is a place where honoring veterans goes beyond the hallways.

“The intent is make sure that veterans know that we want to honor their sacrifices that the veterans and their families have made,” says National Honors Society Co-Advisor Michael Amonlins.

For the past 15 years, the National Honors Society at Harrisburg High School has hosted a program for the community to show their support for veterans. Over 1,000 people filled the gym, including 100 veterans among the crowd.

For faculty members at Harrisburg, they believe having school is appropriate on Veteran’s Day because veterans are the ones who fought for students to have their education.

“We want the students to realize the sacrifices that are made for their rights. For their freedom. For this country. A lot of people have made sacrifices and we’ve got staff members we are veterans. We got community members. So realizing what they have gone through,” says National Honors Society Co-Advisor Lisa Cardello.

Surprisingly, the students agree like the members of the National Honors Society.

“We want to make sure that the students can see the people that are fighting for their freedom. They are actual people who have sacrificed themselves and the families who have lost members as well,” says National Honors Society President Tiffany Knecht.

Colonel Quenten Esser of the South Dakota Air National Guard spoke to the crowd. Specifically, he wanted to reach the students and share his message about pride.

“To me, it’s just everything about being an American. You know, the things that we hold dear. Really about making sure that they understand what members of the military do, and why it’s important to recognize them,” says Colonel Quenten Esser of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

On Veteran’s Day, Harrisburg High School also hangs stars on the wall to recognize the veterans in their school and throughout the community.