Hy-Vee Locations Serve 90,000 Veterans Free Breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A number of grocery stores in the Sioux Falls area and across the midwest also paid tribute to our service members today.

All 245 Hy-Vee stores, including the seven in Sioux Falls, offered free breakfast to retired and active duty military members this morning.

It included pancakes, sausage, eggs, and all the breakfast favorites. This is something Hy-Vee has done for the last several years as a way to show appreciation for all who have served.

“Veterans Day here at Hy-Vee is one of our best days of the year. We get people that come in who are so appreciative and so nice, it’s just one of our favorite days of the year. And for Hy-Vee, we serve I think about 92,000 veterans for the company. So it’s one of our best days of the year,” said Dick Stanga, a manager at the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue.

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans also receive 10% off their grocery bill today.