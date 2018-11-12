Out and About with Kali: Week of November 12

5 Fun holiday-themed events to get out and enjoy!

Every Monday, Kali Trautman with the Event Company joins us in studio with a look at the events worth checking out! And you can definitely feel magic in the air with this line-up of holiday- (and beer) themed events!

Tuesday, November 13 – Brewmaster Showing, Sioux Falls, SD

Thursday, November 15 – Holiday Ladies Night, Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday, November 17 – Holiday Shopping Expo, Brookings, SD

Saturday, November 17th – Craft Beer & Bingo, Sioux Falls, SD

Sunday, November 18 – Healthy Holiday Food Fest, Sioux Falls, SD

