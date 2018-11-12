Out and About with Kali: Week of November 12

5 Fun holiday-themed events to get out and enjoy!
Carleen Wild,
Share This:

Every Monday, Kali Trautman with the Event Company joins us in studio with a look at the events worth checking out! And you can definitely feel magic in the air with this line-up of holiday- (and beer) themed events!

Tuesday, November 13 – Brewmaster ShowingSioux Falls, SD

Thursday, November 15 – Holiday Ladies Night, Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday, November 17 – Holiday Shopping ExpoBrookings, SD

Saturday, November 17th – Craft Beer & BingoSioux Falls, SD

Sunday, November 18 – Healthy Holiday Food FestSioux Falls, SD

 

Categories: KDLT News Today, KDLT News Today Interviews, News, News Top Story
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Midwest’s Largest Gun Show Being Held This W...
Group Protests Circumcision In Sioux Falls
Woman Arrested For DWI After Car Crashes Into Apar...
Bubble Parade Fundraiser Raised Money For Ronald M...

You Might Also Like