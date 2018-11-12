Pierre’s Mackenzie Rath Makes South Dakota Prep Football History

First Girl To Play In & Score In A State Football Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. — There was also more history in the 11AA title game, as Pierre’s Mackenzie Rath became the first girl to play in and score in a South Dakota state championship game.

The senior kicker booted a pair of extra points in the Govs 38-20 win over Huron on Friday night. It’s actually Rath’s second state championship, since she was the goalie on Pierre’s AA state soccer title team, though she always had playing for the football team on her mind.