Prisoner Missing from Yankton Work Center Back in Custody

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A state prisoner who went missing from the Yankton Community Work Center for more than a week is back in custody.

The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 27-year-old Vance Orth was apprehended in Sioux Falls on Sunday. Authorities had been looking for him since Nov. 1.

Orth is serving sentences for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance in Minnehaha County. He also could now face a felony escape charge.