Watson Has Record-Breaking First Season with USF Cougars

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. As first impressions go, it’ll be tough for anyone who ever wears a Sioux Falls uniform to top the one Gabe Watson made in 2018.

“Thought he’d be a good football player but what he’s doing is amazing right now. I don’t want to say he’s exceed expectations because I don’t know where he can get to.” USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson says.

Cougar fans can thank a three time Super Bowl champion for the impact he made on the Oakland native growing up.

“Back when I was younger my dad was a huge 49er fan. I remember days when I was a little kid, watching Niner games with him, and he’d always talk about Roger Craig, running back back in the day, wore 33, and he was the first running back to go for 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Huge milestone for running backs so he was a big inspiration for me when I started playing so I thought I’d wear the number, see if that could rub off on me. He just always talked about how a running back was the most versatile position on the field and I wanted to be an athlete.” USF Junior RB Gabe Watson says.

And that showed throughout the his first year with the Coo.

“He’s very complete. He can catch the football, he stays in our protection downs and uses his physical style. I think he’ll bristle a little bit when you talk about bruising style because he likes to run away from people!” Anderson says.

It led to the best rushing season in Sioux Falls history. Watson set the school’s single game record with 320 yards at Moorhead on October 20th on his way a single season record 1,957 yards. That along with his 26 touchdown runs were tops in all of Division Two.

“I’m glad to see that hard work is paying off and I just want to keep contributing for the team. I don’t want to put myself in a box. I try to do one thing too much defenses can key on that so gotta keep doing everything.” Watson says.

It’s the kind of start that will has Cougar fans eager to see what Gabe has in store for an encore in 2019.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.