American Red Cross in Need of Blood Donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With recent disasters like Hurricanes Florence and Michaela now the California wildfires, the American Red Cross is in need of more blood donations.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. They say every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion.

On average, the Red Cross collects more than 13,000 blood donations. In order to stabilize blood supplies so it doesn’t get worse, 4,300 blood drives need to be added across the nation.

“What will happen is if the shortage gets worse, they’ll stop doing elective surgeries. If it’s a surgery that they think you might need blood, we’ll have to put that off until the shortage comes back up. We need to save it for emergencies and trauma situations,” said Kim Jensen with the Red Cross.

To find locations where you can donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org for more information.