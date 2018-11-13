Augie Men Win Home Opener over Chadron State

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. The Augustana men’s basketball team is young and very talented and that was on display Tuesday night at the Elmen Center where the Vikes played their home opener and beat Chadron State 83-69. Sophomore Trevor Riemersma led the way with 21 points and 9 rebounds. But freshman AJ Plitzuweit (Vermillion) was right behind with 19 points. Another freshman, Trevor Hanson (Sioux Valley) had 16 points and 7 boards, while yet another freshman, Dylan LeBrun (Flandreau) had 12 points. Michael Schaefer, a freshman from St. Cloud, also had 13 as the Vikings balanced attack was too much for Chadron State to handle.